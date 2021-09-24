Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

KRMD opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.