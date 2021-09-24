Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $563,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,175 shares of company stock worth $6,933,616 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

