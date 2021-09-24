Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $839.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,062. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.