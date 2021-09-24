Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $839.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,062. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

