Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.03 and its 200-day moving average is $526.96. The company has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

