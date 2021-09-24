Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 456.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.0% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 111.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $607.87 and its 200 day moving average is $612.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $314.02 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

