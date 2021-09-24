Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,687. Deere & Company has a one year low of $211.38 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

