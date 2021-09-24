Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

