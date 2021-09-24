Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN):

9/20/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

9/14/2021 – Wynn Resorts is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $116.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 288,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

