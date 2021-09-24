Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Western Financial (MYFW)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/24/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/21/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/17/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/9/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/7/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/2/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/1/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/27/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/12/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/11/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/5/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/4/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

7/28/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

7/27/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of MYFW opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $232.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Get First Western Financial Inc alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.