Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITR. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

