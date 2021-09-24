Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $4,261.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

