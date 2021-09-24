RAI Finance (RAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.41 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00109031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00149006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,432.62 or 1.00003649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.28 or 0.06795215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.94 or 0.00777590 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,188,007 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

