Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post $71.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $281.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Radware stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 27,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 599.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 147,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

