Quilter Plc Sells 120 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

RSG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

