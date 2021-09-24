Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 30.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 506.0% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,712. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.