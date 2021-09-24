Quilter Plc Buys 7,694 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

