Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $71,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

XYL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.58. 6,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.82. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

