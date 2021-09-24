Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 604,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 54,297 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. 256,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,015. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.