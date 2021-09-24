Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.