Quark (QRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,857,384 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

