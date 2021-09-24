Quant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $129.29 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $318.20 or 0.00746043 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $129.29 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.37 or 0.01208324 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.