Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of QTGPF opened at $189.00 on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $168.50 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69.
About Qt Group Oyj
