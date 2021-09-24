Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

