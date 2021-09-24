PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 5,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,037,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

