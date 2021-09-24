ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.97

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 31551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

