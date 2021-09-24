Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Down 1.6%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.