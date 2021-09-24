Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $513,377.90 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.

PGNY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. 634,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,290. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

