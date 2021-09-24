Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.