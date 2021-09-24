Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

