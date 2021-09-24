Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $358.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $392.15 million. Premier posted sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.84. 834,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

