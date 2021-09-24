Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Critical Contrast

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Premier Financial and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 38.97% 13.47% 1.82% Great Western Bancorp 33.10% 14.49% 1.26%

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Premier Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Premier Financial and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Great Western Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Premier Financial presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.85%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and Great Western Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.59 $63.08 million $2.76 11.15 Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.50 -$680.81 million $1.60 19.59

Premier Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Western Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Great Western Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

