Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD traded up C$1.62 on Friday, hitting C$45.93. The company had a trading volume of 116,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -3.8800005 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.