Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded to “BUY” by Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.62.

TSE:PD traded up C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 118,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.97.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -3.8800005 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

