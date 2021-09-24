Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report $92.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the lowest is $85.70 million. Points International reported sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $358.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,372. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $259.51 million, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

