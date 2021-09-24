Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.79.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 92,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. Plexus has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

