Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

