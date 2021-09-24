Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 5.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $95.38 and last traded at $95.54. 93,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,562,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

Specifically, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,184 shares of company stock worth $84,487,481 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

