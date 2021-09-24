PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.86% of PDC Energy worth $38,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

NASDAQ PDCE remained flat at $$46.97 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

