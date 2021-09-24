Paul Sauer Sells 5,307 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $133,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

