ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0736 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $859.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00094230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,035.11 or 1.00016448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00054408 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001862 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

