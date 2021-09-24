Parachute (PAR) Price Down 28.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $231,885.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

