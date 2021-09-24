Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.64

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.64 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 60.80 ($0.79). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.77), with a volume of 3,100,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of £408.33 million and a PE ratio of -23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.64.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

