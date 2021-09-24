Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAAS. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $22,661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

