Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.08% of Primo Water worth $29,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primo Water by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 166,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Primo Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 13.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,365. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.