Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,516 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $46,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

