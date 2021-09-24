Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $210,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,565. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.