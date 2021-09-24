Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) versus Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Critical Comparison

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.41 $371.39 million $6.54 2.49 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 9.44% 11.28% 2.30% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Macro and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Banco Macro beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

