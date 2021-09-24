Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 4.6%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.72 and last traded at $82.25. Approximately 52,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,036,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.