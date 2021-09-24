Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 10,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,042,776.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Shares of OSK stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.49. The company had a trading volume of 296,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,491. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.