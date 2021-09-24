Orbital Energy Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 18,078 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,290 call options.

Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orbital Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

